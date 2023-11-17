Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A friend of transgender, Jay Boogie, who recently had a botched surgery has cried out over his worsening condition.
Dr. Lovethjia in the post she shared on Instagram, revealed that Jay Boogie’s two kidneys have failed and he will need a kidney transplant.
The post read;
“At this stage, Jayboogie needs a Kidney Transplant! Both kidneys have failed! We prayed and wished it never got to this stage but
this is it!!! I will drop other updates soon!!!”
