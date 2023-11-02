Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A doctor has called out her colleague who performed a botched cosmetic surgery on Daniel Anthony Nsikan, better known as Jay Boogie.

Dr. Loveth Jennifer, who is based in Namibia, disclosed via her Instagram account that Jay Boogie is in critical condition and has not been able to urinate for 24 hours following the cosmetic procedure.

She added that the surgeon who performed the botched surgery dumped Jay Boogie in a weird hospital and is now claiming the cross dresser had kidney issues prior to the surgery.

Recall that Jay Boogie had cried out hours earlier, stating that he had a medical emergency and a certain cosmetic surgeon should be held responsible if anything happens to him