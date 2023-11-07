Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – England winger, Jadon Sancho has reportedly been removed from Manchester United’s WhatsApp group as his exile shows no sign of ending.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has been forced to train on his own at the academy and barred from using first-team facilities since branding manager Erik Ten Hag a liar over his reasons for dropping him for the 3-1 away defeat by Arsenal back in September.

Sancho removed the social media post media but refused to apologise for the outburst resulting in his suspension from the senior squad.

According to The Sun, the 23-year-old is no closer to reintegrating with his team-mates, instead, he has been axed from another link to the United dressing room.

They report that Sancho has been removed from the team’s WhatsApp group which is used by Ten Hag and his staff to send key information to the players.

It was reported last month that United will listen to offers for the England international in January, two-and-a-half years on from his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. The club were prepared to accept £45m for Sancho in the summer and may now be persuaded to agree to a loan move away from Old Trafford in January, particularly if it came with the guarantee of a permanent transfer.