Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Jada Pinkett Smith has again addressed her future with her estranged husband Will Smith after recently revealing they’ve been secretly separated since 2016.

The actress made the shocking revelation about their marriage in her memoir, Worthy, last month. She also said that she and the Oscar winner, 55, plan on upholding their lifelong commitment to one another.

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore, the titular host, 48, told Jada that it seemed like she and Will were planning on ‘staying together forever.

‘We’re staying together forever,’ Jada answered. ‘I tried. We tried,’ alluding to her and Will’s years-long separation that they kept tightly under wraps from the public.

Jada previously revealed that she was ‘not leaving Will’s side’ and he’s ‘not going to leave’ hers.

Meanwhile, Will admitted he and his wife have ‘had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]’ in front of a large audience at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore.

‘We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time,’ he said, according to the Baltimore Sun.

In October, Jada admitted that she decided to stay by Will’s side, the moment he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

‘I knew it was going to be an intense reaction. And that was the moment that I decided that I was going to stay by his side,’ she said on The One Show. ‘You know, it’s funny how intense situations can amplify love, and it was a pretty difficult time, but it definitely drew us closer. So yeah, it’s, crazy how things work.’

She added: ‘I would say that Will and I have decided to be in a relationship that fits what we desire, and so, we had our separation, and then the Oscars came and we are definitely on a different trajectory.

‘But I will not say that it’s in a traditional way, for sure. We decided to be together in a way that works for us.’

In the explosive memoir, she has revealed how the dynamics of her marriage with famous actor Will changed after the Oscars.

The pair had secretly separated six years prior to the incident, with Jada confessing: ‘I’m not thinking in a million years he’s getting up on stage and it has anything to do with me!’

Speaking to Red magazine, she added: ‘That’s when your relationship gets deeper than romance or all the c**p that comes with marriage.

‘I was just really concerned about Will. And I realised in that moment that, as challenging as our relationship can be, I’m always going to be by his side, no matter what.’