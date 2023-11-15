

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A lady has shared her carpenter’s reaction after she complained about the bed he delivered to her.

In a viral video, the lady showed a picture of the bed she had asked for and went on to lament about the bed her carpenter delivered to her.

She shared a voice note she received from the said carpenter where he said the bed is actually good but that it is the camera she used in taking the picture that makes it look bad.

Watch the video below