

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Jada Pinkett Smith has responded to claims her husband, Will Smith had sex with actor Duane Martin.

The King Richard actor, 55, made headlines this week when an interview with a man claiming to be Will’s former personal assistant, Brother Bilaal, went viral on social media.

In the clip, Bilaal claimed he once walked in on the two men having a sexual encounter in the dressing room.

Will through his representative, denied that he was caught having sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane.

In a new interview with Chalamagne that god, Jada, 52, revealed the Smith family will be suing Bilaal and defended her estranged husband

She called Bilaal’s anal sex claims ‘nonsense’ and claimed he has tried extorting money from the family before.

Watch the video below