Friday, November 24, 2023 – Enrique Iglesias, 48, is retiring from making music.

The Hero singer and songwriter said his upcoming album will be his last.

Since mid-October the Spanish singer has been on the road with Ricky Martin and Pitbull for The Trilogy Tour, having enjoyed a successful 30-year career in music.

His final album, Final (Vol. 2), will be released next year after its first single, Así Es La Vidas featuring Maria Beccera, was unveiled in June.

In 2021, the hitmaker announced he would only be releasing two more albums, with his penultimate album aptly named Final (Vol. 1), which he dropped in September of that year.

Addressing fans fans via TODAY.com, Enrique revealed this upcoming album will definitely be his last.

He said: “It’s finished. It’s actually coming out in February. It’s completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it.”

He added: “I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it. “I don’t think — no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums.”