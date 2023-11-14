Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has revealed plans by President William Ruto’s government to sell carbon credits to Western countries.

Carbon credits, also known as carbon offsets, are like environmental points. When you cut carbon emissions, you earn points. Others can buy these points to balance their own emissions, promoting a cleaner planet

Speaking during the nationwide tree planting exercise in Nandi County, Kuria cautioned foreigners polluting the environment maintaining that the government is determined to capitalise on that to achieve its own environmental conservation goals.

“As we go forward, we will sell carbon credits to these foreigners who have more money than us. Continue destroying the environment as long as you pay us and the youth to get employment,” Kuria stated.

During the event, CS Kuria lauded Ruto for hosting the Africa Climate Summit 2023 which was used as a platform to highlight matters of Climate Change in the continent.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, since Ruto took over as President, the Head of State has been at the forefront of dealing with the effects of Climate Change.

The CS further revealed that he had organized to have National Youth Service (NYS) officers plant more trees across the country.

Besides, his Ministry had partnered with the Global Centre for Adaptation and offered them land to set up a center of adaptation in the country.

This comes after the State Department of Environment in November signed a deal with a Dubai company to aid in the production of carbon credits.

