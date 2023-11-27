Monday, November 27, 2023 – Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop, Jackson Ole Sapit, has weighed in on concerns over inconsistencies in the grading of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Examinations (KCPE).

Speaking on Monday, Ole Sapit urged KNEC to own up to errors and correct them.

The archbishop pointed out that public institutions in the country ought to be driven by society’s core values of integrity, fairness, diligence, and good conscience.

He spoke as hundreds of parents of some of the affected candidates camped outside the KNEC Headquarters seeking an audience with the exam body to review the contentious results.

Parents of some of the candidates from Kitengela International School camped outside headquarters demanding to have errors in the just released KCPE results rectified.

They claimed some candidates were assigned grades for subjects they did not sit for.

