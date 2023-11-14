

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Israeli troops have been pictured posing with guns in Gaza’s parliament building as they prepare to storm Hamas tunnels to free the 239 hostages held there.

A picture showed troops posing with guns and Israeli flags inside a chamber at the Palestinian Legislative Council building in Gaza City.

The Israel Defence Forces told the Mail the picture’s authenticity had not yet been established, but a spokesman added: ‘We have no reason to think it is not [genuine].’

Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant last night said Hamas has ‘lost control’, adding: ‘There is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every point.

‘The Hamas organisation has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing south. Civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government.’

It came as the IDF was said to be finalising plans to storm tunnel networks in Gaza to free the 239 hostages held there as hopes faded of a deal with Hamas.

Attempts to negotiate the release of the hostages seized on October 7 were approaching a ‘critical moment’, according to Gershon Baskin, who facilitated the last hostage exchange with Hamas in 2011.

‘Within the next few days or even hours, if there isn’t a deal for the release of hostages by agreement, military operations to go into the places hostages might be held will begin,’ he told The Times.

It was claimed yesterday that seven babies have now died in the neo-natal unit of Gaza’s biggest hospital, which Israeli troops have surrounded.

The Hamas deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish said 27 adult patients at Al Shifa hospital had also died since the weekend due to fuel shortages.