Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Israeli and Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot is reportedly planning a Hollywood screening to show footage of the brutal Hamas terror attack atrocities committed during the October 7 invasion of Israel.

A 47-minute video, provided by the Israeli Defence forces, will be aired to a select audience of celebrities and influential personalities in Los Angeles and New York this week.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who spearheaded the initiative, confirmed to i24 that Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, ‘helped make this possible.’

The video serves as a damning record of the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli communities on the Gaza border on October 7, which saw the killing of 1,400 people and kidnapping of 240 hostages.

Nattiv, a self-proclaimed humanist advocating for a two-state solution, referred back to the Holocaust to highlight his cause.

‘As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins – it is a fake, it is not a fake (…) We cannot pass by in silence’, he told i24.

The plan is to host a single screening for 120 viewers, with potential additional screenings based on its reception, the outlet reported.

The video content is said to be deeply disturbing and has already been watched by numerous foreign journalists and Israeli Knesset members.

The footage will be aired under the title ‘Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre’ in Los Angeles and New York this week, according to The Wrap, which said that one of the screenings will take place by invite only Wednesday at the Museum of Tolerance.

According to reports, the footage, which was mostly filmed by Hamas terrorists, includes murder, mass rapes, and beheadings of Jewish people as well as the massacre at the Nova music festival.

The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League are helping to organize the screenings.