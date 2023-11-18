Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A funeral was held on Friday, November 17 in Israel for Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 and whose body was found near the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza this week, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The body recovery comes a day, after another hostage’s body, that of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, was found near Al-Shifa, according to the IDF.

“The national task before our eyes is to locate the missing and return the abducted persons home,” the IDF said in a statement Friday.

“We will not cease from the mission until it is completed.”

The IDF said targeted intelligence allowed it to locate the exact location of Marciano’s body.

The IDF has claimed that Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, sits above a main Hamas command centre. The U.S. has said it also has intelligence to support Israel’s claims.

Israel released photos and video clips Thursday showing what it described as Hamas “terror infrastructure” inside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, including an “operational tunnel shaft,” weapons and ammunition.