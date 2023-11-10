Friday, November 10, 2023 – Dozens of suspected Hamas terrorists have been arrested for illegally being in Israel in a shock raid on a village that borders the West Bank.

Israel’s security service, Shin Bet, worked with the country’s border force, Magav, to round up 52 Hamas members in several locations in Barta’a, a small town around Israel and the West Bank.

Armed Magev and Shin Bet officers stormed through the front door of a building on the Palestinian side of Barta’a, and climbed up a set of stairs to get to where the terrorists were holed up.

The group of men are then immobilised and blindfolded, and made to wait in a kneeling position in a different room.

The terrorists are then seen being marched through the streets of Barta’a, before being taken onto a bus.

The terrorists have been taken to a Shin Bet-run location for ‘further investigation’ after they were arrested and charged with not having the correct permits to be in Israel.

The information that led to the major operation came from the Shin Bet security service.

The arrests come after Hamas released disturbing new hostage videos of a 13-year-old boy and an elderly woman who were abducted when their kibbutz was stormed on October 7.