Monday, November 27, 2023 – Israel and Hamas are close to agreeing an extension to their Gaza truce deal which has just hours left to run.

According to Reuters, Egyptian, Qatari, and US negotiators are still debating the length of the extension and which prisoners would be freed under it, three Egyptian security sources said.

Palestinian group Hamas declared earlier it was seeking a four-day extension while Israel wanted day-by-day extensions, with negotiations continuing over which Palestinian prisoners would be freed, the sources said.

A statement released last night by Hamas called for ‘an extension of the truce after the conclusion of the four-day period, through serious efforts to increase the number of those released from captivity as stipulated in the humanitarian ceasefire agreement.’

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas endured last night as the Palestinian group freed 17 more hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip – including 14 Israelis and the first American – as Tel-Aviv in turn handed over 39 Palestinian prisoners.

This exchange of prisoners, the third under a largely successful four-day truce, gave way to wild scenes of utter jubilation on both sides.

A fourth exchange is expected today, during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed.

International mediators led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar are now trying to extend the ceasefire that began Friday to allow for the exchange of more hostages as war-weary Gazans seek more reprieve from Israeli bombs.