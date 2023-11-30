Thursday, November 30, 2023 – The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for a seventh day, just minutes before the agreement was set to expire.

Israel’s military said on Thursday, November 30 that the temporary pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue “in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement”.

In a different statement, Hamas said an agreement has been reached to extend the temporary ceasefire, which initially began on Friday.

The truce will be extended for at least another 24 hours.

Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides, said the agreement was being extended under the same terms as in the past, under which Hamas has released 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.

The prospect of an extension was in question, after the two sides failed to agree on the new list of Israeli captives to be released from Gaza on Thursday.

Hamas said Israel rejected a proposed list that included seven living captives and the remains of three captives the group said were killed in previous Israeli air strikes. Israel later said Hamas submitted an improved list, paving the way for the extension.

International pressure for such a lasting ceasefire has mounted after nearly two months of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign in Gaza. The Israeli attacks have killed at least 15,000 Palestinians, uprooted three-quarters of the population of 2.3 million and sparked a devastating humanitarian crisis.