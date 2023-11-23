Thursday, November 23, 2023 – In what may come as a shocker to many, former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has achieved one of his longstanding goals — graduating with a Degree in Happiness.

The former Governor shared a photo on Thursday morning while in the company of other graduates with a Happiness Studies Academy backdrop lurking in the background.

Kiraitu disclosed that the Degree course offered by a university based in New York lasted for a period of one year.

“I am happy to announce that I successfully completed a one-year Degree Course in Happiness Studies from the Happiness Studies Academy (HSA) and graduated,” he remarked in a statement.

“I am now fully equipped to spearhead the happiness revolution in my motherland.”

A day earlier, while giving a talk at Kenya Methodist University, the politician revealed that he was a firm believer that money does buy happiness.

“Money has been given a bad name. Some say it is the course of our unhappiness and stress but based on my own studies which are based on psychology studies, we need to rethink money,” he stated.

“We need to have a more positive story about money. What it can do to make us happier and our lives more meaningful and fulfilling.”

He further stated he was determined to change the perception that money is the root of all evil.

“With proper psychological focus, money can and does buy happiness. I want to move you away from the conditioning that money is bad and is the root of more evil. I want you to think that money can give you happiness.”

Based in New York, the Happiness Studies Academy prides itself on leading the happiness revolution, by educating leaders dedicated to personal, interpersonal, and communal flourishing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST