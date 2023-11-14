Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Francis Ratemo, a close ally of Kisii Governor, Simba Arati, was reportedly abducted and brutally murdered by a gang believed to be associated with South Mugirango MP Slyvanus Osoro.

Ratemo was leaving a popular hotel in Kisii town when he was abducted.

His body was found dumped in a bush after he was reported missing.

Before Ratemo was murdered, Osoro had posted a chilling message threatening to deal ruthlessly with a group of youth close to Governor Arati.

Osoro threatened to unleash his gang to wreak havoc and barely two weeks after posting the threatening message, Ratemo was abducted and murdered.

ODM Communication Director Philip Etale shared a screenshot of Osoro’s threatening message on his X account after Ratemo’s body was found dumped in a bush and wrote, “What message was Hon @OsoroSylvanus sending to the Governor of Kisii Simba Arati. A young man by the name Francis Ratemo went missing and his body was found yesterday in some bush in Kisii. Sad,’’

There is also another post circulating on social media accusing Osoro of masterminding Ratemo’s murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.