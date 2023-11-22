Wednesday, November 21, 2023 – The internet has erupted after hawk-eyed netizens linked Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter to a romantic fling with popular X slay queen Joy Muraya.

It all started after Keter posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, outside a lavish hotel in Dubai.

He posted the photo and captioned it, “Have a good evening fellow Kenyans,”.

Shortly after, Joy posted a photo from the same location and captioned, “View from my hotel goes crazy,”

Hawk-eyed X users connected the dots and noticed that Keter and Joy were in the same location and at the same time.

She might be the one who was taking Keter’s photos from her lavish hotel room.

“Small world,” an X user posted and attached the two photos, sparking reactions from other X-users.

Joy left the country for Dubai on Monday evening.

She posted a photo at JKIA preparing to board a flight and alleged that she had saved for the lavish trip.

However, it looks like her lavish Dubai trip is being financed by Alfred Keter.

This is not the first time that Joy is being accused of being a ‘thigh peddler’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.