Monday, November 27, 2023 – President William Ruto’s head of economic council, Dr. David Ndii, has sent a message that may be construed to mean he is on the way out of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Ndii was hired by President Ruto as his chief economic advisor in 2022 and is tasked to revive the economy with the assistance of Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Ndii stated that he would never engage in lies to fool the public.

Ndii also stated that he would never defend corruption in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and also stated that he would never vomit on people’s shoes.

“Three things I will not be party to, defend or take collective responsibility for.

1. Lies, and taking the public for fools

2. Corruption

3. Vomiting on the people’s shoes,” Ndii wrote

Ndii seems to be tired of Ruto’s administration since the regime has been accused of lies, corruption, and vomiting on Kenyans’ shoes.

