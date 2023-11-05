Sunday, November 5, 2023 – A photo of vocal Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi, goofing around with Twitter slay queen, Mercy Masai, has sparked reactions.
The well-endowed Twitter lass posted the photo on her X account (formerly Twitter), eliciting reactions from her followers.
Atandi, a well-known womanizer, was holding her waist as they posed for a photo.
Mercy looked comfortable around the MP.
Many people think there is something going on between the MP and the pretty Twitter lass.
See photo and comments.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>