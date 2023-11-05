Sunday, November 5, 2023 – A photo of vocal Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi, goofing around with Twitter slay queen, Mercy Masai, has sparked reactions.

The well-endowed Twitter lass posted the photo on her X account (formerly Twitter), eliciting reactions from her followers.

Atandi, a well-known womanizer, was holding her waist as they posed for a photo.

Mercy looked comfortable around the MP.

Many people think there is something going on between the MP and the pretty Twitter lass.

See photo and comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.