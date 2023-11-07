Tuesday, November 6, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has declared Monday, November 13, a public holiday.

In a special gazette notice on Monday, Kindiki said the holiday will enable Kenyans to participate in tree planting exercises in various parts of the country for the ongoing short rains season.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, November 13, 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing countrywide,” the Gazette Notice read.

The Interior CS noted that the special tree planting day was approved during the Cabinet meeting and will be part of Kenya’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration-Towards the Growing of 15 billion trees.

Kindiki also announced that there will be a national venue for the planting exercise and President William Ruto will preside over the exercise.

“There will be a designated National venue for the tree planting presided over by His Excellency (Dr.) William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, and forty-seven (47) County venues presided over by Cabinet Secretaries and Governors, where all Kenyan citizens and the general public shall be expected to participate,” Kindiki added.

Cabinet Secretaries are expected to lead tree-planting exercises in at least two counties each during the special day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST