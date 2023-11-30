Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Actress DomiNque Perry has accused her estranged lover Sarunas J. Jackson of mentally and physically abusing her, in their custody case over their five-year-old daughter Zen Jackson.

In court documents reviewed by People, the actress, 35, said she ‘experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behaviour, all over the past five plus years from Sarunas and his family.’

The allegations come weeks after Jackson’s brother Darius Jackson was accused of domestic violence by his ex, actress Keke Palmer, 30, in court docs filed November 9. Darius has denied the accusations.

The Houston-born star filed papers in California Superior Court on September 21 for the court to ‘determine parental relationship,’ which Sarunas filed papers opposing on November 16.

Perry, who plays Tasha on the HBO series Insecure, said in a reply to Sarunas’ filing that they ‘were never in a romantic relationship.’

Perry’s legal team said in court docs that she’d been ‘regularly bullied and intimidated’ by Sarunas and his relatives, which his ‘brother Darius admitted and confirmed.’

Perry, who played Nelly on the TV show Rap Sh!t, said in the court docs, ‘I was always nervous because I felt that I wasn’t ever good enough by [Sarunas] and the family.’

Perry said in court docs that Sarunas, 33, ‘became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me’ amid a ‘heated’ argument in March of 2020.

She said that Sarunas was ‘so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue’ amid the conflict, which she said their daughter witnessed.

According to Perry, their daughter, who was almost two years old at the time of the incident, was weeping at seeing what was happening, and only then did Sarunas let go of her.

Perry said that a few weeks later, he showed up at my residence with scratches all over his neck and face. I asked what happened and he stated “he cornered his mom and they were fighting.”

‘The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women.’

Sarunas ‘blamed’ Perry for their ‘daughter being on the Autism Spectrum,’ Perry told the court.

Sarunas in court docs filed earlier this month said that he and Perry ‘were never in a romantic relationship, but we were friends and co-workers.’

Sarunas denied all allegations of abuse, telling the court that ‘it is unclear where [Perry’s] allegations of emotional volatility and intimidation are coming from.

‘My family and I have always welcomed [Perry] with open arms, inviting her to family events and showing her love and support in more ways than one. In return, [Perry] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father.’