Monday, November 27, 2023 – Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Florence Boro, is in the spotlight after she was pictured busy browsing on Facebook as President William Ruto chaired a special cabinet meeting at State House to deliberate on the mitigation measures to the ongoing heavy rains being experienced in the country.

Instead of listening to what the President was saying during the crucial meeting, she was browsing on Facebook, not knowing that the photo would surface on social media and subject her to public ridicule.

An X user shared the photo on his X account and wrote, “They met to discuss and pass resolutions on El Nino but huyu CS ako Facebok. Paperless Cabinet meetings,’’.

“They don’t care. Their prayers is money to be released for mitigating the floods. They are now salivating because they know very well 70% will be pocketed and only 30 % will help the affected Kenyan citizens,’’ an X user responded to the photo.

Most Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s Government have been accused of being incompetent.

See the trending photo.

