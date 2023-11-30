Thursday, November 30, 2023 – New KCC director, David Maina, is in the spotlight for grabbing a house opposite Joseph Kang’ethe Primary School in Kibra, Nairobi.

Maina, who is a relative of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, reportedly chased away the owner of the house and renovated it.

He is said to have converted the house into an office, despite the area being a controlled residential zone.

The people he employed to do the renovation did not receive their full payment.

He told them to report to the police when they demanded their dues.

Maina’s impunity was exposed by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi on his X account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.