Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Renowned criminal lawyer Ahmednasir has taken to his X account to call out Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for bullying motorists.

The powerful CS was driving in a fleet of Prados in Kitengela with blaring sirens.

The cars were being driven on the wrong side of the road, causing inconveniences to other motorists.

“One of those THIEVING CABINET SECRETARIES with 4 Parados driving on the wrong side of the road near Kitengela. I know an IMPLIED CLAUSE of their letters of appointment allows them to steal and grow filthy rich on the taxpayers’ account but I just want to be told whether their letters of appointment have an EXPRESS CLAUSE they can drive the wrong side of the road, overlap and harass those who taxes they steal?” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.