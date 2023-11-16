

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – There was drama at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi after a woman said to be the 4th wife of Busia Governor Paul Otuoma blocked the main gate, inconveniencing her neighbours.

It all started after security guards stopped her son at the gate and demanded that he must prove that the bike he was riding was his.

They prevented him from leaving the estate until he proved that he was the owner of the bike.

The boy reportedly called her mother and she showed up with her daughter at the gate driving two guzzlers.

They blocked the main gate with the guzzlers, causing inconvenience to other neighbours.

Neighbours ganged up against the woman, leading to a scuffle.

In the video widely shared on social media, the woman is seen trying to assault a man for recording her.

“This is impunity. We don’t care who she is,” neighbours were heard saying as they confronted her.

Cops were called after the scuffle escalated and whisked the woman and her daughter away.

According to neighbours, she was displaying impunity because her husband is a Governor.

Watch the video.

