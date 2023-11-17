

Friday, November 17, 2023 – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed new tax measures to President William Ruto’s government after approving a loan facility of Ksh142.8 billion.

In a statement dated Thursday, the global financial institution advised President William Ruto to carry out reforms to broaden the tax base which will see the country collect more domestic taxes.

On the other hand, the IMF has also called on the Ruto administration to ensure that there is tax compliance.

It was explained that the move would also help the government raise resources to meet its debt obligations.

“A tighter fiscal stance is envisaged under the program to help reduce debt vulnerabilities and achieve a PV debt/GDP of 55 per cent, the authorities’ debt anchor, by 2029.”

“This will entail the timely implementation of reforms to broaden the domestic tax base and improve tax compliance. These are critical for achieving the authorities’ revenue objectives of reversing the trajectory of the tax revenue-to-GDP ratio while promoting equity and fairness in the tax regime,” read the statement in part.

Additionally, the IMF also pushed for the government to carry out reforms in state corporations and enhance the efficiency of public investments.

Ruto’s administration was also called to hasten the digital delivery of public services which is currently being done on the e-Citizen platform.

IMF also pushed for better implementation of subsidies, which the institution has lobbied for since Ruto’s inauguration in September 2022.

Notably, Ruto removed the subsidies on fuel and maize that were put in place by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

Following the removal of the subsidies, the cost of fuel surpassed the Ksh200 mark.

The Kenyan DAILY POST