Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Serena Williams has gone on social media to reveal how she is feeling.

The tennis legend who welcomed her second child in August explained that she is not OK today and told all those feeling the same way to know they are not alone.

She tweeted:

“I am not OK today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you.”