Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Football coach, Erik ten Hag accepted the blame for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup exit after the club lost 3-0 for the second time in four days after losing to Newcastle on Wednesday night, November 1.

The humiliating defeat cast doubt over his future as Manchester United manager, as the loss was against the second team of Newcastle, but Ten Haag has come out to call himself a ‘fighter.’

In the space of 90 minutes, Ten Hag went from 8-1 odds favourite for the sack to second favourite to be axed among Premier League managers as he lost for the eighth time in 15 games this season.

‘It is below the standards everyone expect from Manchester United – it is not good enough by far,’ admitted the United boss.

‘At this moment we are in a bad place. I take responsibility for it. I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.

‘We have to put it right. It is my team and they are not performing. I am responsible. As a team we are not good enough and whatever the reasons are, there is no space for excuses.

‘We have to do things better and we have to raise our standards because otherwise you never get the right levels of performance and never get the results.

‘But I am a fighter. I know it is not always going up and we have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.’

Asked if he doubts his ability to turn United’s fortunes around, Ten Hag replied: ‘I understand it when the results are not there it is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well.’

Wednesday night’s humiliation followed another 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday and there were again boos at the final whistle.

‘We have to do things right and at a certain level, at the minimum level to win games,’ said Ten Hag. ‘Obviously, on Sunday and tonight were far from that.

‘We are Manchester United and it is expected you can deal with that pressure. I heard the fans backing us. We don’t deserve it at this moment but I am happy they are behind us.’