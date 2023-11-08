Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Ilebaye’s revealing outfit to Davido’s party last night has left many social media users in shock.
The Big Brother winner stepped out braless and used a boob tape to cover her nipples in her all white ensemble.
She flashed her boobs as she danced at the party with Mercy Eke.
Watch videos of her in her revealing outfit below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>