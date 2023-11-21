Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Savvy young men have devised a method of defrauding business owners by faking M-Pesa transaction codes and messages.

East African Data Handlers CEO, George Njoroge, shared a video of some young men creating a fake Mpesa message at an entertainment joint before ordering drinks.

They have an app on their phones which they use to generate the fake M-Pesa messages.

The clever con has led to the theft of goods worth millions.

The con targets vendors who don’t check transaction details.

According to an X user, one of his friends tried the trick in an entertainment joint 2 years ago but he was caught and beaten to death by bouncers.

‘’A friend pulled this in a club some 2 years ago unluckily he was discovered, keep resting in peace’’ he wrote.

‘’New? This scam has been used since 2021…especially by cab drivers to evade fuel and parking charges,’’ another user added.

“It’s new to you. I work at a police station and for months now since January, we have been dealing with such,” wrote another user.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.