Monday, November 6, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has said that those getting married in this ‘hyper digital era’, should ensure they marry someone that is not moved by Twitter and Instagram takes.

Posting via his X handle, Buchi wrote;

‘If you must marry in this hyper digital era, marry someone that’s not moved by Twitter and Instagram takes.

My emphasis on this is deliberate.

Imagine marrying someone that will judge you through the lens of what demonic online in-laws say? Omo.

My wife and I have never fought over what Twitter people said about us. All the evil narratives, mischaracterizations and negative comments have never triggered an argument. Never. She’s never acted out on what people said online, neither have I. And I’m grateful. But sometimes I think of marriages where couples take social media comments seriously.

Again, marry someone who has real-life standards, because social media users are so unkind.”