Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has warned Kenyans against the use of a popular drug commonly known as ‘Asali ya Wazee’.

The drug is reported to be used by a section of men to boost their performance in bed.

In a notice, PPB CEO Fred Siyoi said the drug suspected to be a falsified Themra Epimedyumlu Macun, manufactured by Veysi Topuz in Kenya, is in circulation in the market.

According to PPB, tests conducted on the product revealed high Sildenafil levels which could pose serious health risks.

“The PPB has conducted thorough tests on the honey-based product and detected significant adulteration for the product with high level of a conventional active pharmaceutical ingredient known as Sildenafil which is prescribed for management of erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension,” Siyoi said.

“PPB informs the public that Sildenafil is classified as a prescription-only medicine and its excessive consumption poses serious safety and health hazards.”

The board now wants Kenyans to avoid the usage for their own good and report any suspicions on the drug immediately to PPB.

“The PPB strongly cautions the public against the use or involvement in the trade, distribution, wholesale, retail, issuance or dispensing of this drug, ” Siyoi added.

He added that whoever breaches the directive will face legal action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST