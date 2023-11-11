Saturday, November 11, 2023 – The Directorate of Veterinary Services has raised concern over the chicken meat being consumed in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), estates, and major towns countrywide.

In a letter dated November 6 by the institution’s director, Obadiah Njagi, most of the meat sold in food outlets was not inspected by health officials.

According to Njagi, chickens are now slaughtered at people’s homesteads instead of slaughterhouses as required by law.

On the other hand, transporting the meat from the homesteads to the slaughterhouses was done contrary to stipulated safety requirements.

“This meat is sourced mainly from the broiler chicken farmers, who slaughter the chicken in their backyard and transport the meat to the hotels and other eateries,” read the letter in part addressed to the county directors.

Most outlets targeted in the letter were eateries that sell fast food within the CBD and other towns countrywide.

Several butcheries in the country were also flagged for sourcing their chicken directly from farmers.

“This is contrary to Meat Control Act Cap 356 of the laws of Kenya which states that food animals should only be slaughtered in licensed slaughterhouses under the supervision of an inspecting officer.”

Consequently, the county inspectors were advised to monitor the same, given the rampant practice was putting Kenyans in harm’s way.

The Directorate also warned that action will be taken against traders found contravening the requirements.

“Such malpractices expose the consumer to unhygienic meat and meat products which act as the source of spread of harmful microorganisms, medicine residues and other contaminants thereby endangering their health,” read the letter in part.

Kenyans, on the other hand, were advised to be cautious of the outlets where they buy chicken, given the recent alarming developments.

