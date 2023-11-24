Friday, November 24, 2023 – A man called Agba has advised men to not compromise on their masculinity by dating women that are richer, more educated and accomplished than them.

“If you drive a Toyota corolla, don’t date a lady that is driving a Benz. If you earn 500k, don’t date a lady that is earning 1m. If you’re a BSc holder, don’t date a lady that has a PhD. If you’ve never left the country before, don’t date a lady that has traveled the world,” he wrote on Wednesday.

“You cannot effectively lead a woman that is: 1) richer than you are 2) more accomplished than you are 3) more exposed than you are 4) more educated than you are 5) older than you are Except you’re willing to significantly compromise on your masculinity.” he aided