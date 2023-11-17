

Friday, November 17, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah was quick to respond to the dossier released by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on President William Ruto’s controversial oil deal with Saudi companies.

In a statement yesterday, Ichung’wah watered down the fuel expose, stating that it is part of Raila’s propaganda against Ruto and his government.

He further claimed that the dossier was part of the opposition’s tactic to build its political base for the next General Election.

Ichung’wah poked holes into Raila’s dossier, where he accused President William Ruto’s administration of disguising the government-to-government deal as a state project to help Kenyan Companies, Gulf Energy, Galana Oil Kenya Ltd, and Oryx Energies Kenya Limited, evade taxes.

The MP pointed out that the three companies were selected in an open tender system as they accounted for 80 per cent of all oil imports in the country.

Further, he noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration did not habour an interest in the companies Saudi State Corporations selected to distribute fuel locally.

“For the benefit of Raila and his ilk, the three companies (Gulf Energy, Galana Oil Kenya Ltd and Oryx Energies Kenya Ltd) are not agents of the Kenya government and are doing logistics on behalf of (Aramco and ADNOC) the two-state corporations in Saudi and United Arab Emirates,” he defended Ruto.

Ichung’wah also addressed the concerns about a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda over broken trade agreements which Rala cited in his dossier.

Uganda recently enacted a law that bars Kenyan companies from importing oil on its behalf.

However, he told Raila to desist from dragging Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s name in his shadowboxing against the Kenya Kwanza administration, noting that the Kenya Kwanza administration was cleaning up the mess left by the handshake regime that led to the high cost of living.

