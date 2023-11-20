Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that he is still an active member of Azimio One Kenya Alliance and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is his president.

Addressing a congregation during a church fundraiser in Mwingi on Sunday, November 19, Uhuru, who was accompanied by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, maintained his stance emphasizing the importance of being trustworthy and consistent as a leader.

“I am not a conman. I always tell people I am an Azimio member and that is where I belong. My stand has not changed. You should be a politician with a stand who can always be trusted,” he told the congregation.

The former Head of State revealed that he’s encountering threats and unjustified accusations regarding the current government’s failures.

He emphasized being accustomed to perpetual blame games and asserted that he remains unshaken by them.

“I am no longer scared. We have been threatened and told a lot of things. Each time someone fails in their mandate, they blame the previous government. I am used to the blame and life continues,” Uhuru noted

The Kenyan DAILY POST