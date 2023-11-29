Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Former Defence Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has declared that he will no longer follow opposition leader, Raila Odinga if he accepts the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Raila is expected to issue a statement on Thursday on whether he rejects or endorses the report.

Wamalwa has already stated that he has rejected the report since it didn’t discuss the issue of lowering the cost of living.

In an interview with Sulwe FM on Wednesday, Wamalwa maintained his position, saying even if Raila Odinga endorses it, he will not be swayed by that and he will still oppose the report.

“In matters of style, you can move with the current. But in matters of leadership, you must stand with your principles,”

“I may differ with other Azimio colleagues. But I will stand by my decision. My conscience is clear. If Raila accepts the report, itakuwa maoni yake. I will remain unchanged, I will stand by my decision and not sign it,” Wamalwa stated.

“Even if I don’t sign the report, the MPs will still pass it. If I sign it, there will be no difference between me and MPs who voted to increase VAT on fuel,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST