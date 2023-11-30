Thursday, November 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has today vowed to implement all the promises he made to Kenyans during the campaign period.

Speaking on Thursday during Hustler Fund anniversary celebrations in Nairobi, Ruto told off critics who brushed off the programme.

Ruto maintained that just like the Hustler Fund, his promises to Kenyans in his manifesto would be actualised.

The president added that the manifesto guided his administration in formulating policies to change lives of the citizens.

“I promised you that we would have a specific plan or treasury for the Hustler Fund; today marks one year of the Hustler Fund. And I have some words to say about this Hustler Fund.

“People thought it was a joke, that the Hustler Fund is just talk.

“What I told you is that the manifesto we wrote is not a meat-wrapping newspaper, it was a government policy that would change the lives of the citizens,” the president said.

