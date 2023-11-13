Monday, November 13, 2023 – Ousted Home Secretary, Suella Braverman has reacted after being sacked by the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak sacked Braverman after she prompted widespread anger with her comments on rough sleeping being a “lifestyle choice” and criticism of the Metropolitan Police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests in recent days.

Braverman had repeatedly referred to pro-Palestine marches in London as “hate marches.” In the letter to The Times, she said that the protests were “disturbingly reminiscent” of past scenes in Northern Ireland comments widely condemned as both incendiary and inaccurate.

Her future was plunged into doubt last week when she defied Number 10’s instructions to tone down an article comparing the pro-Palestinian Armistice Day rally to sectarian marches in Northern Ireland.

She also appeared to undermine the operational independence of the Metropolitan Police by arguing in the piece that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown objectors were “given no quarter” by police officers while Black Lives Matter demonstrators were “allowed to break rules”.

Speaking after her sacking, Braverman vowed she would ‘have more to say’ after her removal from the top rank of Government.

‘It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary,’ she said. ‘I will have more to say in due course.’

It was also reported that Suella Braverman’s allies are set to gather in Parliament tonight to discuss their ‘next steps’ following her sacking as Home Secretary.

Two groups on the Tory Right are expected to meet together after Rishi Sunak removed Mrs Braverman as part of a dramatic Cabinet reshuffle.