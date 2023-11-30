Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, David Murathe, has said he will challenge the government’s plan to privatise 35 State corporations, saying they are symbols of Kenya and should not be sold to private investors.

Murathe, who spoke to Spice FM, accused senior civil servants and ‘cartels’ of driving the privatization agenda.

“The problem actually is that this country is driven by civil servants and if you joke with them, they can bring you down and that is why there is a funny marriage between politicians and civil servants.

“Cartels are in government and in bed with the private sector,” Murathe said

The Jubilee Party Vice chairperson cited the example of China, where he said State corporations are efficient and have lifted millions of people out of poverty.

“Look at the privatisation for example that they are talking about, do you know why China has succeeded in removing people out of poverty? It is because the corporations…the things that work are government-owned.

“Those companies you see here from China are State corporations but if you try and do something wrong they hang you, they don’t waste time,” he said.

President William Ruto has plans to sell 35 state assets to generate Sh 200 billion for development.

Some corporations lined up for sale include the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya Seed Company, National Oil Corporation, Rift Valley Textiles, Kenya Literature Bureau, Kenya Pipeline Company, and New Kenya Cooperative Creameries.

