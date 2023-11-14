

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has apologized to President William Ruto following the success of the tree-planting exercise held on Monday.

Ngunyi is among the leaders who had cast doubt on the success of the program and even questioned the need to have the holiday for the tree planting exercise.

“This government does not add up. I do not understand why November 13th is a public holiday. Is there something they know that we do not know?” he posed last week.

“On the 13th weekend, Kenyans will drink beer like El Nino. No money to buy trees. Is the plot to get us drunk? And why?”

However, on Monday, Ngunyi noted that he was wrong about his perspective on the holiday.

He noted that the tree-planting exercise had become a huge success and as such, issued an apology.

“I was wrong on the #TreePlantingDay. It was a big success. Everyone I know planted a tree,” Ngunyi posted on his X platform.

“My two grandsons planted Mango trees in my compound. Dear Ruto, forgive your critics,” he added.

The government provided about 150 million free seedlings at chiefs’ offices and forest agency centers across all 47 counties for Kenyans to plant the trees in designated public areas.

Ruto led the tree planting exercise in Kiu Wetland in Makueni while his Cabinet Secretaries and PSs were deployed in other parts of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST