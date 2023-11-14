

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Renowned oil cartel Anne Njeri Njoroge has narrated how she was tortured by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after she was summoned last week over her Sh 17 billion diesel consignment she imported from Turkey.

Addressing journalists outside a Mombasa court on Tuesday, Anne through her lawyer Cliff Ombeta, said after she arrived at DCI and was taken to Karura forest.

“The last person she was with and relatives were asked to leave the premises. She was then kept in a house in the middle of Karura forest,” Ombeta said.

He said Anne was blindfolded and taken to the house in the middle of Karura forest from the DCI headquarters.

“She was told she would die if she did not leave the oil and withdraw the case from the Mombasa High Court,” Ombeta said.

“The government has stolen this fuel. It was not theirs but they have put it in their pipelines.”

Ombeta said Anne was abandoned at Nyayo in Embakasi on Monday.

“She was kept in one room, attached to chains. She had to ask for permission to help herself. For two days, she was threatened,” he said.

“The threats to kill her were real.”

Ombeta said they told her they would release her on Sunday on conditions.

“She was told she needed to withdraw the case she had filed in Mombasa and not to talk to her lawyers and to leave the country,” Ombeta said.

“Then they realised that there is a habeas corpus application in court and that they would be needed to produce her.”

He said they would not withdraw the case in court.

Ombeta said police acted like bandits, adding that they tried to negotiate their cut in the Sh17 billion diesel.

“The fuel she brought was going to be cheaper than the government fuel. It is unfortunate,” he said.

Senior government officials including President William Ruto are aware of Njeri’s torture and they want a cut in her Sh 17 billion fuel import.

The Kenyan DAILY POST