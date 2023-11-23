Thursday, November 23, 2023 – One day I went to work as usual and was fired within 2 hours. Yes, I was fired at around 8:30 am! I was working as an Internal Auditor at the time. Lord knows how hard I worked. Always in the office by 6:30 am, out between 7:30 to 8:30 pm every day from Monday to Saturday.

The company had 10 branches and I oversaw all transactions which included mpesa paybills [each branch had 2 tills], cash and bank reconciliation every single day, impromptu stock takes at the branches and routine accounting duties such as Payroll, VAT, Petty Cash etc. Within my first 3 months, I set systems that stopped a lot of looting that was going on,. even got 3 people fired and 1 was arrested because of theft. I brought sanity and stability to the company. Many employees at the branches didn’t like me because I closed the “oil pipe” and they could no longer “eat.”

In the head office, I streamlined the reporting and record-keeping system as well as sorted a lot of backlog. All this was quickly forgotten and in the blink of an eye, I was gone. I sat in the CEO’s office with my supervisor and took in a raised voice from the CEO and insults. I didn’t respond, I didn’t argue. I could see he had made up his mind. All anger lashed out at me because I sided with external auditors on our tax obligation. I’d rather leave than cook numbers.

I took my bag and left. 1 week later I didn’t receive my salary.. on enquiry I was told I wasn’t paid because I hadn’t returned 2 company t-shirts. I had to return them to head office. When I arrived, my former colleague couldn’t come to see me, she was calling the receptionist then the receptionist tells me what she’s said, then I tell the receptionist what I want to tell her then the receptionist tells her over the phone. Yeah, that’s exactly what happened. Many people have no idea what losing a job does to you. At first, you don’t realize it but gradually it eats you up.

All I’ve done from that point, 3 yrs ago upto now and what I’ve been through.. how I’ve been treated and looked down upon.. can fit in 3 books.

The important thing is that I never lost hope.. never gave up. They were paying me 60k per month, now I’m paid 50k-100k in a 1-minute brand video. Being fired for me was a blessing in disguise. This is your sign.. and to all those who send me painful dms of the tough times you’re going through.. hold your head up high. You will bounce back stronger.

