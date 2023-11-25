Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu, is one of the individuals who are making President William Ruto lose his Mt Kenya region support because of how he has been speaking to his local residents.

Ndungu was born in Gacharage, Kandara Constituency, but he later relocated to Githumu with his family.

With all the money and having occupied powerful seats including Central Bank of Kenya governor, Ndungu has done nothing to the residents who are President William Ruto’s ardent supporters.

A couple of months ago, he was invited to a church fundraiser and instead of saying that he was busy, he responded like a fool by telling them that he ‘doesn’t participate in such things’

He also told a delegation of pastors and members of the clergy who went to his home in Gacharage that he was not appointed as Treasury CS because of their votes but because he was educated and Ruto recognized him as an economist.

What Ndungu didn’t know is that he was appointed as a CS because Kandara residents voted overwhelmingly for Ruto and it is a big betrayal to the President to say such uncouth words to his ‘employers’.

President William Ruto has been maintaining that his ’employer’ is the voter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST