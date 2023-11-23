Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A Kenyan lady is heartbroken after finding out that her best friend, Diana Bonareri, is having an affair with her husband.

She snooped through her husband’s phone after suspecting that he was cheating and stumbled upon Diana’s nudes.

She trusted her as a friend, only to discover that she was wrecking her marriage behind her back.

“I trusted her as a friend but I found her nudes in my husband’s phone,” the aggrieved woman ranted and leaked the nude photos.

This should be a lesson for married women who trust their friends.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.