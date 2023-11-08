Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Mesut Ozil’s father, Mustafa, has questioned his son’s decision to retire from International football in 2018, claiming that the former Arsenal star ‘is being used.’

The former German midfielder announced in 2018 that he would be resigning from the German national side, amid allegations of ‘racisim and disrespect’ while also adding that he was made a ‘scapegoat’ following their group-stage exit at the World Cup that year.

In March 2023, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from playing football after his spells at Fenerbache and Basakeshir.

Reflecting on his son’s decision to end his international career, his father claimed he wished he could turn back time, admitting his ‘disappointment’ at how the midfielder’s career ended.

‘If I had a magic wand, I would turn the wheel back,’ Ozil senior said in an interview with Bild. ‘Mesut’s career couldn’t end like this. I still don’t accept it to this day. I am sad and disappointed. It hurts me.’

After winning 92 caps while returning 23 goals for his national side, Ozil’s decision to quit the national side came as a big surprise.

In a statement released with his announcement, Ozil wrote: ‘With a heavy heart and after much consideration, because of recent events, I will no longer play for Germany at international level as long as I feel this feeling of racism and disrespect.’

He added: ”I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect. I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don’t.’

He enjoyed an illustrious playing career, scoring 44 times across 254 appearances with Arsenal, while also making 159 appearances for Real Madrid, notably helping to guide the Galacticos to the Spanish league title in 2012.

But his father, Mustafa was skeptical that his son had made such statements during his retirement, adding that he believed the former Germany international had been ‘taken advantage of’.

‘Mesut was influenced by his environment. That wasn’t good for him. You can’t say that Germany is xenophobic, and that the country where he was born wouldn’t have given him a chance. Such statements do not come from him, that is not him. Honestly: I have the feeling that Mesut was also taken advantage of.’

‘I think he is being used to a certain extent,’ repeats Mustafa Özil. And appeals: ‘But you shouldn’t read too much into it. Nevertheless, as a father, I wish that he would simply leave out social media messages about his origins, religion and politics. He’s an athlete.’