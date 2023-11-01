Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – City socialite Vera Sidika has shed light on why Coast-based singer and the father of her two children, Brown Mauzo, missed their firstborn daughter’s birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vera confirmed that she sent an invitation to Mauzo for the birthday celebration.

She hoped that he would take the opportunity to spend quality time with their daughter.

However, she was disappointed after he failed to attend the event.

“I invited him to his daughter’s bday just so it could be memorable for her special day. Am I to carry him with a crane, force him to attend his daughter’s bday? Hell no,” Vera ranted.

She acknowledged the significance of a father’s presence in his daughter’s life but noted that she could not compel him to participate.

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo broke up in September.

Vera flew to America after their breakup, where she started flaunting a new man.

