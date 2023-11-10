Friday, November 10, 2023 – Jidenna has opened up about rethinking “masculinity”.

The American singer said he has come to the realisation that he did not treat women well in the past.

He said he robbed some women of their baby-baby-making years.

He also admitted to manipulating women with words like, “No one is going to love you the way I do.”

He said he dragged the women along while those women built him up.

“Look at me now. And look at them,” he said.

Speaking on how he dragged them along, he said, “If you were a creative, I folded you into my art work. If you were in my art work, I gave you a job. I gave you a job, I mastered your life. I gave you a house, food, everything you need. I protected and provided for you. I did what men are supposed to do.”

He added that he is ashamed of the things he did to women.

Watch him speak in the video below.