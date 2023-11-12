Saturday, November 11, 2023 – A lady has said she regrets graduating with a first class and being the best graduating student of her department.

According to the young lady, she concentrated solely on her academics and forgot to have a social life.

She said she has graduated and has no social skills or any form of network as she did not interact with even her classmates while in school.

She said she has come to the sudden realization that having ‘connections’ in is very important.

The lady who studied Sociology in a private University advised other students to learn how to balance their academics with social life.

Watch the video she shared below